Sohail Tanvir to lead junior selection committee

LAHORE-Member of the 2009 T20 World Cup winning squad and former Pakistan cricketer Sohail Tanvir has been appointed as head of the junior selection committee.

Sohail’s first assignment as chairperson of the junior selection committee will be the selection of the Pakistan U19 Squad for the 2023 ACC U19 Asia Cup scheduled to be held between December 8 and 17 in UAE. Pakistan U19 will later take part in the ICC U19 World Cup from January 13 to February 4 in Sri Lanka.

Sharing his views, Sohail Tanvir said: “I am truly honoured and grateful for the opportunity provided by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr. Zaka Ashraf to serve as head of the junior selection committee. Being appointed chairman of this committee is a huge responsibility and I am looking forward to this exciting challenge.

“I believe in the potential of our young talent and we collaboratively aim to build a pathway for success from the grassroots to the international level. Our first task will be the selection of the U19 squad for upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup, as we prepare to build a strong team to compete in the ICC U19 World Cup later next year,” he added.