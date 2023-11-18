Staff-level agreement with IMF govt’s remarkable achievement: Mian Zahid

KARACHI-Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain has said that the staff-level agreement with the IMF was a remarkable achievement of the Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar and the incumbent government.

Interacting with business community on Friday, he said that tough decisions were necessary to save the country, from which the economy shrank, compounding problems for the masses and the business community.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the condition of Pakistan’s economy was now improving. Still, it needs to remain under IMF supervision for at least two years so that funds were well-spent.

The current IMF program should be completed in accordance with the professional recommendations of the IMF, and preparations for the new program should be initiated, he added.

The business leader said that the IMF will soon pay seven hundred million dollars to Pakistan after the approval of its board, which will improve the value of the rupee and increase the confidence of investors. In comparison, the other three international organisations will soon pay 950 million dollars to Pakistan, he added.

These include the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Development Bank, which were awaiting the IMF’s decision to disburse the loan.

Apart from this, commercial loans of three and a half billion dollars are also being arranged, which will improve the financial situation of the country.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that the government should stop theft, default, and line losses in the electricity and gas sectors so that their prices can be reduced. It has become difficult to continue business at current prices, while interest rates are also skyrocketing. He noted that legislation should be enacted to stop the loss of funds; otherwise, the country will be in the same situation after a few years.

The business leader noted that the decision to increase gas prices once again is expected, which will prove disastrous for the people and the industrial sector. In order to eliminate the circular debt of the electricity and gas sectors, instead of continuously increasing the tariff, changes in the energy basket, reforms in capacity charges, and other options should also be explored.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that if the economic indicators continue to improve, Pakistan’s global ranking will also improve soon, which will make it possible to get relatively cheap loans.