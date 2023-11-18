Saturday, November 18, 2023
Strict security measures in City

Our Staff Reporter
November 18, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Police ensured foolproof security arrangements of mosques, Imambargahs and other religious places throughout the province for juma prayers due to which the atmosphere of peace, law and order was maintained throughout the province and the citizens offered Juma prayers in a peaceful environment, performed their routine chores of normal lives. Earlier, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had ordered to enhance the security of mosques, imambargahs, important places, business centers across the province. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that in view of the current security situation, the police should remain very vigilant, keep a close watch on the suspects, the teams of Dolphin Squad, Peru, Elite Force, Police Stations should conduct effective patrolling around places of worship, important places and cities.

Our Staff Reporter

