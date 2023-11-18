Traffic police launch crackdown against underage drivers

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police launched a vigorous crackdown against underage drivers. During the ongoing month legal action was taken against 871 underage drivers, while 551 motorcycles and 34 vehicles were also impounded at various police stations, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police Traffic Division, under the command of Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, ensured smooth flow of traffic on capital roads and effective crackdown against underage drivers. The ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has directed Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad to ensure continuous and strict enforcement of traffic laws, ensuring zero tolerance towards those who jeopardize their safety and that of others. Islamabad Capital Police aired a special awareness campaign about the repercussions of traffic violations through special broadcasts on FM Radio 92.4 for citizens.