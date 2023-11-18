Tribute paid to Chaudhary Rehmat Ali on 126th birth anniversary

FAISALABAD - The 126 birth anniversary of Chaudhary Rehmat Ali, who had proposed the word ‘Pakistan’, was observed with full reverence.

In this connection, a special function was held in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) which was also attended by Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad. He paid rich tribute to the visionary leadership qualities of Chaudhary Rehmat Ali who contributed to the Pakistan movement. He said that hundreds of people had laid down their lives to get an independent homeland where they could practice Islam in their own way. He said that the credit goes to Chaudhary Rehmat Ali for proposing the prestigious name of Pakistan which indicates that it is the land of ‘pure’. “The word Pakistan is now used throughout the world and clearly depicts that it would be recognized as a Muslim country that is destined to lead the Muslim Ummah in the near future.”

Former SVP FCCI Chaudhary Tallat Mehmood Gujjar also addressed the meeting and said that Chaudhary Rehmat Ali is one of the top and epoch-making leaders who paved the way for an independent homeland in the subcontinent. He paid glowing tribute to the vision and selection of the word ‘Pakistan’ by Chaudhary Rehmat Ali and said that it was an irony of history that his body was still buried in an alien land. He said that different governments had promised to bring back his mortal remains and build an impressive monument in reorganisation of his meritorious contributions during the Pakistan movement but this promise could not be materialised. He stressed the need to include a chapter on Chaudhary Rehmat Ali in our curriculum so that students could know about his contribution to the creation of Pakistan.