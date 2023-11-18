Unraveling the layers of poverty in Pakistan

Poverty remains a formidable challenge in Pakistan, hindering the country’s potential for economic growth despite its rich cultural heritage. With an estimated poverty headcount of 39.4% in FY23, 12.5 million more Pakistanis have fallen below the Lower-Middle Income Country poverty threshold compared to FY22.
Several factors contribute to Pakistan’s deep-rooted poverty issues. Corruption-related problems deny millions access to basic facilities, including clean water, sanitation, healthcare, and quality education. Limited educational opportunities, especially in far-flung areas, perpetuate the cycle of poverty.
High unemployment rates, particularly among the youth, coupled with low wages, further exacerbate the problem. The inflation rate, influenced by currency devaluation, continues to escalate poverty in Pakistan.
Leadership plays a pivotal role in addressing poverty, but corruption in political circles can divert funds from essential poverty relief programs. While not all leaders are corrupt, acknowledging and combating corruption is crucial for meaningful poverty alleviation efforts.
KASHAF ASHRAF,
TandoAdam.