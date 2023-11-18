Saturday, November 18, 2023
Unraveling the layers of poverty in Pakistan

November 18, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Poverty remains a formidable challenge in Pakistan, hinder­ing the country’s potential for eco­nomic growth despite its rich cul­tural heritage. With an estimated poverty headcount of 39.4% in FY23, 12.5 million more Pakistan­is have fallen below the Lower-Middle Income Country poverty threshold compared to FY22.

Several factors contribute to Pakistan’s deep-rooted poverty issues. Corruption-related prob­lems deny millions access to basic facilities, including clean water, sanitation, healthcare, and qual­ity education. Limited education­al opportunities, especially in far-flung areas, perpetuate the cycle of poverty.

High unemployment rates, par­ticularly among the youth, cou­pled with low wages, further exacerbate the problem. The in­flation rate, influenced by curren­cy devaluation, continues to esca­late poverty in Pakistan.

Leadership plays a pivotal role in addressing poverty, but cor­ruption in political circles can di­vert funds from essential pover­ty relief programs. While not all leaders are corrupt, acknowledg­ing and combating corruption is crucial for meaningful poverty al­leviation efforts.

KASHAF ASHRAF,

TandoAdam.

