US Ambassador meets Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra

United States’ Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence.

“Nawaz Sharif received US envoy Donald Bloom at Jati Umra,” the PML-N said in a party statement.

“The US ambassador and Nawaz Sharif exchanged views over the political and economic situation of Pakistan,” according to statement.

Sharif emphasized the importance of bilateral relations the US and Pakistan. He expressed hope that the people of Pakistan will vote to the PML-N in the upcoming general elections, the party stated.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s supreme leader, who returned from self-exile in London on October 21, recently addressing the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Pakistan’s currency and economic system has devastated, and prices have increased by five-fold.

“It is our responsibility and duty to emancipate the people from price hike and poverty.”

“People want education, health facilities and development,” he said. “It is their right, and it is responsibility of the state to provide these facilities,” PML-N leader said.

He claimed that Pakistan became the 24th largest global economy between 2013 to 2017. “We kept the US dollar static at Rs 104 rate for four years. The dollar would have dropped to Rs40 to 50 if our policies and development process were not interrupted,” he claimed.