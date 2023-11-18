US Consul General visits KPBOIT

Peshawar - The Consul General of the U.S. Consulate in Peshawar, Mr. Shante Moore, visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) on Friday for a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the Board/Secretary of Industries, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, and the Vice Chairman of the board, Engr. Said Mahmud Shah.

The Vice Chairman of KPBOIT welcomed the delegation, while the CEO/Secretary briefed them on the investment and trade potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They also highlighted the opportunity for bilateral trade cooperation and relations between the United States of America and Pakistan, suggesting extensions into different sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Additionally, they emphasized the significance of regional connectivity, people-to-people exchange programs, and scholarships for students from KP in the education sector.

The delegation received a presentation from the Director of Business Facilitation at KPBOIT on sustainable projects, sector-wise projects in SEZs, Tourism, Energy and power, Mines and minerals, IT, Agriculture, Pak-US Trade, and other areas of interest. The presentation underscored the substantial potential for investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including infrastructure projects in Public- Private Partnerships, aiming to meet international standards, particularly those of the US.