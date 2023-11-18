Vanishing green

Deforestation is a pressing is­sue not only for our country but also on a global scale. It in­volves the deliberate clearing of forested land, often to create space for agriculture, grazing animals, and industrial activities.

Regrettably, this alarming prob­lem has yet to receive the atten­tion it deserves. As the human population continues to expand, the consequences of deforestation become increasingly severe. In the case of Pakistan, which spans an area of 87.98 million hectares, only 4.57 million hectares are cov­ered by forests.

Deforestation is not a recent phenomenon; it has persisted for years. Urgent action is needed to address this issue, with a focus on preserving rare and ancient for­ests from irreversible damage. We appeal to our authorities, especial­ly the governor, to find sustainable solutions to combat deforestation and ensure the preservation of our vital ecosystems.

KIRANAZ MURAD,

Karachi.