Saturday, November 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

VC Dr Khalil underlines importance of education

APP
November 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-The Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto Friday stressed students to check measures for the promotion of education and research.
Speaking to a delegation of students, the vice chancellor underscored the paramount importance of education as the cornerstone for societal advancement and prosperity. Dr Ibupoto wished the students to critically assess the accuracy of the information on social media before accepting it. He also urged students to discourage the spread of hatred.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1700206766.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023