Water spraying done at 1,108 points in city

LAHORE - To combat and reduce the intensity of smog hazard the district administration of the provincial capital conducted water spraying in the city using mist cannons. As many as 1108 points in the city have been sprayed sprayed by the MCL teams headed by Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed. Subsequently, overall, water spraying has been carried out on 973 roads. Additionally, Regulation Wing concluded more than 3,800 violations in the anti-smog operation. Meanwhile the Planning Wing conducted visits to 224 locations and issued 92 notices. Administrator MCL Rafia Haider emphasized that officers related to smog control should remain in the field with machinery to eliminate smog from the city. In accordance with government directives, a smart lockdown will also be implemented. She urged citizens to report smoke-emitting vehicles and factories in this mission. Cooperation with the district administration is essential for the success of this initiative, She added.