WSSCA chief takes action to address water issues

ABBOTTABAD - Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA), Major (R) Zulfiqar Ahmed, conducted a comprehensive visit to Union Council Nawan Shehr to tackle prevalent water and sanitation concerns.

Deputy Manager Water Supply Engineer Ayaz Darani and Chief Sanitary Inspector Muhammad Saqib accompanied Chairman Zulfiqar Ahmed during the visit. The inspection encompassed critical areas, including Thandiani Chowk, Mohallah Kand Miliyar, Lower Kand Miliyar, Stadium Road, Jogan, Khatmori, Mohallah Musa Zai, and Mohallah Khalil Zai.

The WSSCA team issued vital directives aimed at ensuring efficient water provision and bolstering the sanitation system in these areas.

They scrutinized the ongoing work on the water supply line at Thandiani Chowk, a pivotal aspect of the infrastructure enhancement efforts.