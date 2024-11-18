Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

16 dead, 1397 injured in 1328 RTCs in Punjab during last 24 hours

NEWS WIRE
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  At least sixteen persons were killed and 1397 injured in  1328 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.  Out of these, 600 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 797 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. Furthermore, the analysis showed those 771 drivers, 49 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians, and 508 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 269 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 302 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Multan 89 in with 95 victims and at third Faisalabad with 84 RTCs and 86 victims. According to the data 1132 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 127 motorcars, 31 vans, 13 passenger buses, 32 truck and 124 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

FIA arrests man for sexual exploitation of child

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024