ADB launches major initiative to build resilience to melting glaciers

ISLAMABAD - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Sunday launched a new regional program, Glaciers to Farms, that will promote sus­tainable water use and food se­curity in Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Pakistan amid the catastrophic impacts of ac­celerated glacial melt due to cli­mate change.

Supported by the Green Climate Fund’s (GCF) Project Preparation Facility, ADB will conduct risk as­sessments of glacial melt in Azer­baijan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajik­istan, and Uzbekistan—forming the scientific and technical basis for the Glacier to Farms program, according to ADB press release received here. With temperatures in the region projected to rise by up to 6 degrees Celsius by 2100, the loss of glacial mass threatens the fragile balance of ecosystems, jeopardizing water supply for ag­riculture and hydropower, and risking the livelihoods of more than 380 million people.

COP29 President and Azerbaijan Minister of Ecology and Natural Re­sources Mukhtar Babayev; Kazakh­stan Minister of Ecology and Natu­ral Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev; Kyrgyz Republic Minister of Natu­ral Resources, Ecology and Tech­nical Supervision Meder Mashiev; Tajikistan Committee on Environ­mental Protection Chairman Ba­hodur Sheralizoda; and Uzbekistan Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change Aziz Abdukhakimov signed a dec­laration of support for preserving glaciers with ADB President Ma­satsugu Asakawa and GCF Chief In­vestment Officer Henry Gonzalez.

“As melting glaciers change waterflows, disrupt lives, and destroy ecosystems, we must act now,” said Asakawa. “As Asia and the Pacific’s climate bank, we are pleased to be joined by key part­ners to launch this program to drive international collaboration and deliver results where they matter most—on the ground, in communities at risk,” he added.

Glaciers to Farms envisages mobilizing up to $3.5 billion from ADB, GCF, governments, development partners, and the private sector, subject to the par­ticipating institutions’ board approvals. In addition to water and agriculture investments, the program will support vulnerable communities threatened by glacial melt, particularly in fragile mountain regions. “The GCF recognizes the regional Glaciers to Farms pro­gram as a vital initiative to enhance climate resilience and promote sustainable development,” said Gonzalez. “Recognizing the profound vulnerability of mountain communities and ecosystems, this program is instru­mental in safeguarding our precious water resources and empowering those most at risk. This program embodies the essential collaboration and innovative strategies needed to address the severe challenges posed by climate change. Together, we can build a resilient and sustainable future for all—especially for the vulnerable populations who depend on our mountain landscapes,” Gonzalez added.

Minister of Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and Georgia Minister for Economy and Sustainable Development Genadi Arveladze also attended the COP29 side event, the press release added.