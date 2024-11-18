Adopting cleaner technologies can reduce impact of smog: PRGMEA

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has called for adopting cleaner technologies to reduce the impact of smog, as the government, businesses, academia and donors should invest in newer technologies to cut the reliance on fossil fuels with a view to control the smog in the country.
The PRGMEA North Zone Chairman Dr Ayyaz ud Din warned that smog in Pakistan is a critical issue that affects not only the environment but also public health. The country can no longer afford to ignore the growing air pollution problem. Learning from successful international examples, implementing stricter regulations, and adopting cleaner technologies can significantly reduce the impact of smog. The key to tackling this crisis lies in multi-sectoral collaboration, stricter enforcement of environmental policies, and widespread public awareness. It is time for Pakistan to take action for the well-being of its citizens and the health of the planet.
He said that addressing the air pollution in Pakistan will require urgent action, we need to learn from the countries who have successfully implemented air pollution especially smog control measures. We can implement stricter regulations on vehicle emissions, especially for high-polluting diesel engines. We can follow odd even number plate policy like China, or shift to Euro 6 standards for emissions that impose significantly stricter limits on NOx, PM, CO, and hydrocarbons, especially from diesel vehicles, which are a major source of smog. They mandate up to 96 percent fewer NOx emissions than Euro 2, greatly reducing pollutants that contribute to smog formation.
Charges like central congestion charge are also impactful when it comes to reducing smog issue, especially in a city like Lahore where there are a lot of vehicles, he added. PRGMEA North Zone chairman said that investing in renewable energy sources will reduce industrial reliance on fossil fuels is another major option – industrialisation won’t stop, but we must act to make the growth sustainable.
Dr Ayyaz ud Din said that launching government-supported programmes to assist farmers in managing crop residues without burning, possibly by incentivising alternative practices like composting. There are still stubbles being burned even after stricter regulations against them. We need stricter regulations, and trans-boundary collaboration as this issue isn’t just influenced by what’s within the borders of Pakistan.
Lastly, there’s a need for research and development, which cannot be possible without the support of the government, academia, donor agencies, and businesses. These four major stakeholders come together to invest in newer and cleaner technologies and influence policy shift. It is to be noted that every winter, Pakistan is smothered by a blanket of smog – a dangerous mix of smoke and fog, significantly impacting visibility and public health.