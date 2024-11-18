Airport Police arrest liquor supplier, seize 192 bottles

RAWALPINDI - Air­port Police have arrested a liquor supplier and re­covered 192 bottles of li­quor from his possession during crackdown here on Sunday. According to a police spokesman, the supplier was held when police stopped a suspi­cious vehicle for inspec­tion. Upon searching the vehicle, a significant quantity of liquor was seized. The driver, identi­fied as Saeed, was taken into custody, and the ve­hicle was also confiscated. Police have registered a case against him and fur­ther investigation was in progress. SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz praised the efforts of Airport police team, commending their dedication to combat­ing illegal activities. He emphasized that opera­tions to eliminate drug and liquor related crimes would be continued.