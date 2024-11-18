Allama Iqbal EMC Cup Girls Basketball Tournament reaches final stage

LAHORE - The Allama Iqbal EMC Cup Girls Basketball Tournament, orga­nized by Firdous Ittehad under the patronage of SOA, has entered its final stage following two in­tense semifinal matches at the International Abdul Nasir Basket­ball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. In the first semifinal, Bahria Col­lege delivered a dominant perfor­mance, defeating Government De­gree College, Lines Area by 22-6 points. For the winning side, Ja­veria Khan scored 8 points, Kinza Ali contributed 6, and Dua Batool added 4 points. The runner-up team saw Ayesha Anas, Minail Malik and Sana Iqbal scoring 2 points each. The second semifi­nal witnessed a close contest as Islamia College edged out Blaster Club with a narrow 6-4 victory. For Islamia College, Hadiqa Khan scored 4 points while Sana Yusuf added 2. On the opposing side, Umeema Baig and Arooj Kamran each scored 2 points. Referee­ing duties for the matches were handled by Zahid Malik, Muham­mad Ashraf, and Hassan Ali, while Noor Jehan Khan, Bilquis Yas­meen, and Feroza Khanum served as technical officials. At the start of the matches, Saida Iftikhar, Direc­tor of Physical Education at Govt National College and the event’s chief guest, was introduced to the teams. Other notable attendees included Zaeema Khatoon, Uzma Sheikh, Nusrat Afghal, and others.