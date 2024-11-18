Allama Iqbal EMC Cup Girls Basketball Tournament reaches final stage

LAHORE - The Allama Iqbal EMC Cup Girls Basketball Tournament, organized by Firdous Ittehad under the patronage of SOA, has entered its final stage following two intense semifinal matches at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. In the first semifinal, Bahria College delivered a dominant performance, defeating Government Degree College, Lines Area by 22-6 points. For the winning side, Javeria Khan scored 8 points, Kinza Ali contributed 6, and Dua Batool added 4 points. The runner-up team saw Ayesha Anas, Minail Malik and Sana Iqbal scoring 2 points each. The second semifinal witnessed a close contest as Islamia College edged out Blaster Club with a narrow 6-4 victory. For Islamia College, Hadiqa Khan scored 4 points while Sana Yusuf added 2. On the opposing side, Umeema Baig and Arooj Kamran each scored 2 points. Refereeing duties for the matches were handled by Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, and Hassan Ali, while Noor Jehan Khan, Bilquis Yasmeen, and Feroza Khanum served as technical officials. At the start of the matches, Saida Iftikhar, Director of Physical Education at Govt National College and the event’s chief guest, was introduced to the teams. Other notable attendees included Zaeema Khatoon, Uzma Sheikh, Nusrat Afghal, and others.