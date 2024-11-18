Monday, November 18, 2024
Allama Iqbal EMC Cup Girls Basketball Tournament reaches final stage

STAFF REPORT
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Allama Iqbal EMC Cup Girls Basketball Tournament, orga­nized by Firdous Ittehad under the patronage of SOA, has entered its final stage following two in­tense semifinal matches at the International Abdul Nasir Basket­ball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. In the first semifinal, Bahria Col­lege delivered a dominant perfor­mance, defeating Government De­gree College, Lines Area by 22-6 points. For the winning side, Ja­veria Khan scored 8 points, Kinza Ali contributed 6, and Dua Batool added 4 points. The runner-up team saw Ayesha Anas, Minail Malik and Sana Iqbal scoring 2 points each. The second semifi­nal witnessed a close contest as Islamia College edged out Blaster Club with a narrow 6-4 victory. For Islamia College, Hadiqa Khan scored 4 points while Sana Yusuf added 2. On the opposing side, Umeema Baig and Arooj Kamran each scored 2 points. Referee­ing duties for the matches were handled by Zahid Malik, Muham­mad Ashraf, and Hassan Ali, while Noor Jehan Khan, Bilquis Yas­meen, and Feroza Khanum served as technical officials. At the start of the matches, Saida Iftikhar, Direc­tor of Physical Education at Govt National College and the event’s chief guest, was introduced to the teams. Other notable attendees included Zaeema Khatoon, Uzma Sheikh, Nusrat Afghal, and others.

Chitral's handmade furniture gains global recognition: PFC CEO

