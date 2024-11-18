Amazon Fire Incident

Human life continues despite chaos and disasters world­wide. Every day brings new chal­lenges for individuals and nations alike. Despite significant techno­logical advancements, the global community still struggles to man­age crises effectively.

We are fundamentally dependent on natural resources, which re­main irreplaceable for sustaining life. Currently, the Amazon rain­forest is engulfed in a massive fire, drawing worldwide attention and concern. The causes may include climate change and deforestation, highlighting the need to preserve tropical forests like the Amazon in their pristine state.

In my native Tamil Nadu, regions such as Tuticorin, Korkai, Tiruchen­dur, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari boast rich green landscapes. These areas, and others like them globally, must be protected at all costs. The international community needs to prioritise such catastrophic events with enhanced efforts and ad­vanced technologies.

Interestingly, indigenous tribes have been praying to safeguard the Amazon from natural disasters like wildfires. Media reports have high­lighted the power of such collective prayers, which have historically brought significant outcomes.

In Tamil Nadu, communities fre­quently resort to prayers during difficulties, finding solace and fos­tering stronger relationships. The prayers for the Amazon have cap­tured global attention, demon­strating how traditional practic­es can inspire unity and resilience among people and nations.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

India.