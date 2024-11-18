Areeba Habib advocates for tolerance after facing backlash over Diwali celebration

Pakistani actor has emphasized the importance of fostering a tolerant environment in the country where differing views are respected, if not accepted.

The actor recently faced criticism online for sharing pictures from a Diwali celebration. Addressing the backlash, she highlighted the significance of supporting minorities and celebrating their joy.

“We live in a country with people of various faiths, including Christians and Hindus, who also celebrate our occasions with us,” she explained. Habib shared that the event host, designer Deepak Perwani, frequently attends iftar gatherings out of mutual respect.

“You’re simply joining their happiness because they don’t have their communities here. Pakistan is their home now, and we’re celebrating with them,” she said.

Habib also reflected on the behavior of online trolls, citing advice from her brother. “Internet trolls vent their frustrations online. They have nothing else to do; with cheap internet and mobile phones, they think it’s an achievement to comment and feel validated if you respond.”