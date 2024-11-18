Babar Azam surpasses Kohli to become second-highest run-scorer in Men's T20Is

Pakistan's star batter has overtaken India's Virat Kohli to claim the second spot on the list of all-time leading run-scorers in men's T20 Internationals.

Babar reached the milestone with a 41-run knock during Pakistan's seven-wicket loss in the final T20I of the three-match series against Australia at the Bellerive Oval. He now has 4,192 runs in the format, surpassing Kohli's 4,188. India's Rohit Sharma remains at the top with 4,231 runs.

The 29-year-old Pakistani batter is now just 40 runs away from surpassing Sharma as the all-time leading run-scorer in the format. Sharma and Kohli both retired from T20Is following India's triumphant ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

Among Pakistan's players, current white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan is the only other batter in the Top 10 of the all-time T20I runs chart.

However, Babar’s recent form has been inconsistent. After relinquishing Pakistan’s white-ball captaincy ahead of the tour to Australia, he scored only 80 runs in the three-match ODI series. His struggles continued in the T20Is, with scores of 3 in the first two matches before his record-breaking performance in the final game.

Most Runs in Men’s T20Is:

Rohit Sharma: 4,231

: 4,192

Virat Kohli: 4,188

Paul Stirling: 3,655