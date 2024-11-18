Bahawalpur Police seize 524 liquor bottles, arrest dealer in major crackdown

BAHAWALPUR - Under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan, City Hasilpur Police conducted successful operations, recovering a significant quantity of liquor and arresting 10 in­dividuals involved in illegal activities, including drug possession and operating a brothel.

In a crackdown against criminal activities, City Hasilpur Police, acting on intelligence reports, seized 524 bottles of liquor and 120 tin packs of alcohol from a supplier, Abdul Rehman, a resident of Chiniot. The suspect, who allegedly distributed alcohol to various areas across the country, was ar­rested, and the vehicle used in the operation, a Swift car, was confiscated. In another operation, police raided a brothel in the city, arresting 10 individuals, including the ringleader (Naika). During the raid, 120 grams of crystal meth (ice) were recovered.

DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan reiterated the commit­ment to making Bahawalpur a drug-free zone and vowed to bring those involved in such illicit activities to justice. He commended SHO Ahmed Cheema, SDPO Jam Saleem, and the City Hasilpur Police team for their outstanding performance in cracking down on these social evils. The campaign against drug and alcohol dealers continues to in­tensify under the leadership of DPO Khan, who assured the public that no compromises would be made in maintaining law and order in the region.

30 BRICK KILNS DEMOLISHED

Environmental Protection Agency,Assistant Di­rector Ansar Siyaal said that as many as 30 brick kilns causing smog in the district had been de­molished. Talking to media here on Sunday, he said that following the directions of the Chief Minister Punjab, Environmental Protection Agency had been continuing campaign to reduce danger of smog in the region. He said that brick kilns were directed to adopt zig-zag technology to reduce environmental pollution. He highlight­ed that 97 FIRs were registered against suspects for causing smog,adding that a number of farm­ers were imposed fine worth Rs 360,000 for set­ting crops stubble on fire. He urged rice growers not burn paddy stubble to curb smog.