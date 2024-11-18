Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bangladeshi court seeks probe report against ex-premier Hasina by Dec 17

Bangladeshi court seeks probe report against ex-premier Hasina by Dec 17
Anadolu
4:06 PM | November 18, 2024
International

The Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal on Monday asked its investigation body to complete the probe against ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and submit a report by Dec. 17 in cases related to genocide and crimes against humanity.

The local court conducted its proceedings in the absence of Hasina as she fled the country on Aug. 5 after bloody protests that claimed hundreds of lives.

Earlier the court set Nov. 18 for Hasina and 45 members of her Cabinet and other top officials to appear in a separate case on similar charges.

Of them, 13 arrested officials, including nine ministers, were produced before the court for the first time.

The court later ordered authorities to submit an investigation report by next month (Dec. 17), the chief prosecutor of the court, Mohammad Tajul Islam, told media after the court hearing.

He said they have already written to the country’s police chief to request Interpol to issue a red warrant to arrest Hasina as she “has gone out of the court jurisdiction.”

Workshop on ‘Art of Parenting’ launched at AIOU

He also said that the government would work on all other available options, including the bilateral extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India.

India and Bangladesh have a bilateral extradition treaty.

Earlier on Sunday, Bangladesh transitional government head Muhammad Yunus in a televised address to the nation, marking his first 100 days in office, said that his government will ask India to extradite former Prime Minister Hasina.

Hasina fled India on Aug. 5 in the face of massive protests in July and August. Following her departure, Nobel laureate Yunus took office on Aug. 8.

During the protests, around 1,500 people were killed and 19,931 others injured, Yunus said in his address.​​​​​​​

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024