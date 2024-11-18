Beating the Bush

According to the World Justice Project Index, Pakistan ranks as the third-worst country in terms of law and order. While opinion-makers and television anchors of­ten discuss the need for legislative reforms, they rarely address the politicisation of the police force.

In Sindh, top police officers, from IGs to sub-inspectors, are appoint­ed and transferred with alleged targets not for crime control but to generate revenue for political bene­factors. Consequently, crime has become an unofficial, institution­alised business. Families of mur­der victims often stage prolonged protests and block highways just to have an FIR registered. Even then, arrests are made only after months of continued agitation.

This politico-police nexus some­times emboldens senior officers to commit crimes directly. In one in­stance, a senior officer allegedly murdered an accused instead of en­suring their security and present­ing them in court. The country’s tar­nished reputation in international reports seems to matter little to the ruling elite. Civil society and human rights organisations must prioritise ending the politicisation of the po­lice force. Only after addressing this root issue can other reforms take effect and bring relief to the masses.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.