BISP program giving hope to lower class: PPP leader

SARGODHA - Pakistan Peoples Party divisional president Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said that the late Benazir Bhutto’s vision of empowering women has been realized through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). Talking to APP, he said that BISP’s data is considered credible by international organizations during emergencies and aid situations. He highlighted the program’s goal of reducing dependency and gradually leading women towards economic stability. He commended the program’s efforts to ensure aid transparently reaches the public and appreciated the expansion of BISP offices to the union council level, which aims to provide necessary facilities directly at the doorstep of the poor. Tasneem also suggested transferring the oversight of BISP’s operations from third parties to direct management under the program’s supervision. He stressed the importance of combating misinformation and misleading campaigns on social media. He said that under President Asif Ali Zardari’s directives, the program focuses on addressing difficulties faced by poor. He mentioned increase in bank branches and the initiative to transfer funds directly into beneficiaries’ accounts.