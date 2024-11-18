BISP program giving hope to lower class: PPP leader

SARGODHA - Pakistan Peoples Party divisional president Tas­neem Ahmed Qureshi said that the late Benazir Bhutto’s vision of empow­ering women has been re­alized through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). Talking to APP, he said that BISP’s data is considered credible by in­ternational organizations during emergencies and aid situations. He high­lighted the program’s goal of reducing dependency and gradually leading women towards economic stability. He commended the program’s efforts to ensure aid transparently reaches the public and ap­preciated the expansion of BISP offices to the union council level, which aims to provide necessary facili­ties directly at the doorstep of the poor. Tasneem also suggested transferring the oversight of BISP’s opera­tions from third parties to direct management under the program’s supervision. He stressed the importance of combating misinforma­tion and misleading cam­paigns on social media. He said that under President Asif Ali Zardari’s directives, the program focuses on ad­dressing difficulties faced by poor. He mentioned increase in bank branches and the initiative to trans­fer funds directly into ben­eficiaries’ accounts.