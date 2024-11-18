Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Bushra Bibi warns PTI leaders ahead of Nov 24 protest

November 18, 2024
Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, issued a stern warning to party leaders on Monday for failing to follow her directives regarding the upcoming November 24 protest.

During a meeting in Peshawar, the former first lady reportedly expressed her dissatisfaction with party office-bearers and Members of Parliament (MPs). According to sources, she criticized them for their lack of commitment in previous protests.

“Many MPs and leaders did not participate wholeheartedly in earlier demonstrations,” Bushra Bibi remarked. “I have received reports indicating that several leaders abandoned the protests midway.”

She made it clear that such behavior would not be tolerated this time. “We will reach Islamabad at any cost,” she asserted. “Stern action will be taken against party officials who fail to adhere to the guidelines.”

Meanwhile, senior PTI leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser reiterated that the November 24 protest is focused on securing the release of Imran Khan. He also addressed rumors regarding Bushra Bibi's role, emphasizing that she is supporting the movement but has no intention of assuming control of the party.

“PTI is a political organization, not a military force, and our protest will remain peaceful,” Qaiser said, while urging the release of all PTI prisoners, including Imran Khan.

