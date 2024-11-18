Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CAS Serena Hotels International Squash Championship 2024 kicks off in Islamabad

Web Sports Desk
10:48 PM | November 18, 2024
The CAS Serena Hotels International Squash Championship 2024 has officially begun on Monday at the Mushaf Squash Complex in Islamabad. Organized by the Pakistan Air Force in partnership with the Pakistan Squash Federation and Serena Hotels, the event will run from November 18 to 22, 2024. 

This prestigious tournament features 24 top-tier players from 8 countries: Egypt, England, Hong Kong, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Pakistan, all vying for the coveted title. As a steadfast patron of sports in the country, the Pakistan Air Force has long been dedicated to promoting athletic excellence at both the national and international levels.  

Under the leadership and guidance of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force, squash has experienced tremendous growth, offering a global stage for emerging talent. The Air Chief’s resolute commitment to revitalizing Pakistan’s legacy in squash continues to motivate and inspire the nation’s youth. 

The Serena Hotels International Squash Championship 2024 promises to be an exciting showcase of skill and sportsmanship, bringing together athletes and fans in their shared passion for the game. With PAF’s support, the tournament is poised to help restore Pakistan’s historic dominance in the sport while encouraging the next generation of players to strive for excellence.

