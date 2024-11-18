Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Child falls into open manhole at Lahore hospital, dies

Web Desk
6:15 PM | November 18, 2024
Regional, Lahore

A tragic incident occurred at Lahore’s Children’s Hospital, where a three-year-old boy, Basim, lost his life after falling into an open manhole.

Basim, the only child of his parents, had come to the hospital for a check-up and fell into the manhole while playing in a park near the administration office. His grieving parents, residents of Chunian in Kasur, received his body after police completed legal formalities.

In response to the tragedy, the hospital administration formed a three-member inquiry committee comprising Dr Abid, Dr Ayesha, and AMS Admin Dr Abuzar to investigate the incident.

Dr Abuzar explained that the manhole was open for drainage cleaning and stated that a warning sign had been placed nearby. He suggested parental negligence as a contributing factor to the incident.

