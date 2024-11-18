China, Brazil trade grows 9.9pc in first 10 months

BEIJING - Chi­na’s trade with Brazil soared 9.9 percent in the first 10 months of 2024 from the same period last year, un­derpinning the deepening economic and trade ties be­tween the two countries. The growth rate was 4.7 percent­age points higher than the overall growth rate of China’s foreign trade, as shown by the General Administration of Customs data released on Sunday. China’s trade with Brazil hit 1.14 trillion yuan (158.33 billion US dollars) from January to October, in­cluding 432.08 billion yuan in exports and 708.15 bil­lion yuan in imports, both registering steady growth. This year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic ties. Over the past half-century, the two nations have made fruitful achievements in economic and trade cooperation and significant progress in bilat­eral economic and trade ties. China has been Brazil’s larg­est trading partner and ex­port destination for the past 15 consecutive years, while Brazil has long been China’s top trading partner in Latin America. With the deepening economic and trade coopera­tion, more quality products from Brazil are entering the Chinese market. In the first 10 months, China’s share in Brazil’s exports of soybeans and iron ore exceeded 70 per­cent, while in pulp and crude oil, the share surpassed 40 percent. More quality indus­trial products from China are entering Brazil.