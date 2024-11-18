China-India Dynamics

A formal meeting between In­dian Prime Minister Naren­dra Modi and Chinese Presi­dent Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, In­dia, China, and South Africa) summit in Russia is surely good news for the region. A day before the summit, it was announced that the two sides had agreed to ease tensions in the Himala­yan mountains, where the mil­itaries of both countries have been engaged in their worst confronta­tion since 2020. Historically, the 3,488-kilometre-long demarcation of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been a cause of friction between the two Asian powers. Since 2020, tense standoffs in the Galwan Valley and aggressive military presence on both sides have heightened mistrust between the two countries.

A blend of competition and cooper­ation has characterised China-India relations, heavily impacted by geo­political changes, growing econom­ic competition, and regional securi­ty concerns, alongside long-standing border disputes. A complex inter­play of historical, territorial, political, and economic factors has fuelled the competition between China and India. With both countries asserting sover­eignty over Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh, territorial disputes remain a major flashpoint in the region. In re­cent years, strategic rivalry has inten­sified due to China’s growing influence in South Asia, driven by initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its strong relations with Pakistan. As China and India vie for political and strategic influence, geopolitics, eco­nomic ambitions, and security consid­erations become key drivers of their respective worldviews.

Despite fierce competition, China and India are often tempted to cooper­ate. Both countries share similar stra­tegic, economic, and global concerns, stemming from common responsibil­ities in areas such as trade, regional stability, and addressing global chal­lenges like pandemics and climate change. Both nations play important roles in multilateral organisations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Or­ganisation (SCO) and BRICS, where their collaboration is crucial for glob­al governance. Initiatives such as en­ergy connectivity, cross-border trade, and cultural ties also serve as catalysts for collaborative endeavours. Howev­er, their cooperation is frequently in­fluenced by the need to strike a bal­ance, particularly in the face of rising regional and global responsibilities.

The relationship between China and India is also shaped by the harsh geopolitical realities of the world. India-China relations are direct­ly affected by the strategic competi­tion between China and the United States. The “China factor” in India-US relations has contributed to In­dia’s closer strategic ties with the US. China views the support for In­dia from Western nations as a chal­lenge to its regional influence. Both China and India are key players in Asia, yet tensions persist due to their conflicting objectives. China’s BRI faces challenges from new partner­ships, such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). Additionally, regional dynamics are shifting rapidly due to developments in South Asia and the Asia-Pacific.

China and India’s economic en­gagement is deeply interconnected with shared regional interests and economic ambitions. China has sur­passed the United States as India’s major trading partner, with bilat­eral trade between China and India standing at $118 billion in 2024. The two countries maintain an extensive list of import and export items, which continues to grow. Furthermore, Chi­nese businesses have made signif­icant investments in India’s start-up and technology sectors. Through trade agreements, infrastructure fi­nancing, and diplomatic outreach, both countries compete for econom­ic influence in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Despite their strategic com­petition, China and India are likely to remain economically intertwined.

China and India, two of Asia’s larg­est and most populous countries, share a complex and contentious re­lationship. This fraught relationship has broader implications for region­al security in South Asia. The stra­tegic rivalry between China and In­dia affects their relationships with smaller neighbouring states, such as Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka, often forcing these nations into a delicate balancing act. Additionally, the prox­imity of Pakistan, a close ally of China and a traditional adversary of India, intensifies the security dilemma in the region. Shared concerns, such as terrorism, economic instability, and climate change, are often overshad­owed by mutual mistrust, rendering multilateral initiatives under forums like BRICS and the SCO less effective. The evolving power dynamics in the Asia-Pacific underscore the need for sustained dialogue and confidence-building measures to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Despite the stated intent of the two leaders to resume mutually benefi­cial economic interactions and move towards a patrolling agreement along the LAC, mistrust between China and India remains high. It is worth not­ing that India is aggressively building connectivity and military infrastruc­ture along the LAC. Moreover, the United States factor in China-India reconciliation cannot be ignored, and it is highly unlikely that India would alter the course of its relations with the US. Nations, undoubtedly, weigh shared obligations against their long-term national interests.

