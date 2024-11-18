China’s catering sector posts revenue growth in January-October period

BEIJING - China’s catering sector reported steady growth in October as pro-growth policies have boosted con­sumer spending, official data shows.

The sector raked in 495.2 billion yuan (about 68.8 billion US dol­lars) in revenue last month, up 3.2 percent year on year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). From January to October, the sector’s revenue rose 5.9 percent year on year to about 4.4 trillion yuan. Growth in October was 0.1 percentage points higher than in September, the China Cuisine Asso­ciation said. The sector’s revenue ac­counted for 10.9 percent of China’s total sales of consumer goods last month, an increase of 0.2 percent­age points from September, accord­ing to the association. China’s con­sumption gained traction in October, with accelerated sales growth and improved consumer sentiment. NBS data shows that the country’s retail sales of consumer goods increased 4.8 percent year on year in October, accelerating from the 3.2 percent in­crease seen in September.