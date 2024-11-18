Monday, November 18, 2024
Chitral’s handmade furniture gains global recognition: PFC CEO

November 18, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Offi­cer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ash­faq has said that handmade Chitral furniture, renowned for its historical and tradi­tional designs, has gained global popularity due to its distinctive style and excep­tional durability. Talking to a delegation of furniture man­ufacturers from Chitral Val­ley led by Gul Rehmat, here on Sunday, he said this furni­ture reflects the rich cultural heritage of the area. Each piece is crafted by skilled artisans who have inherited their techniques through generations, making the furniture not only beautiful but also a testament to the craftsmanship of the past. He said the designs often feature intricate carvings, with patterns inspired by the natural beauty of the region, such as floral motifs, geometric shapes, and sym­bolic figures. These designs are carefully hand-carved into high-quality wood, like walnut and cedar, which are chosen for their strength and longevity. Due to the use of traditional methods and tools, every piece is unique and has a rustic charm that appeals to those who value authenticity and heritage in their home decor. He said in addition to its aesthetic appeal, Chitral furniture is known for its durability. Crafted to withstand gen­erations, it is not uncom­mon for pieces to be passed down as family heirlooms. This combination of artistry, tradition, and durability has propelled Chitral furniture onto the global stage, where it continues to captivate in­ternational collectors and admirers. He assured dele­gation that they will be facil­itated for furniture exports.

Refineries demand urgent resolution of sales tax issue to unlock $6b upgrade investment

