Commissioner reviews steps for grafting olive trees in Orakzai

Peshawar - Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah, under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s “Awami Agenda,” visited Tribal District Orakzai to assess preparations for the upcoming Spring Tree Plantation Drive and review the large-scale grafting of wild olive trees.

During his visit, the commissioner, accompanied by officials from the district administration and the Departments of Forests and Agriculture, inspected forests earmarked for grafting and reviewed previously grafted olive trees, commending staff for their success. He also visited a new government nursery in Orakzai housing 3,000 olive trees to be planted in the campaign.

The spring drive aims to graft over 300,000 wild olive trees and plant millions of saplings to enhance environmental protection and wildlife conservation. Local landowners, informed about the initiative, expressed appreciation and pledged full support.

The commissioner directed authorities to prepare micro-planning for the plantation drive, akin to the polio campaign, by early December. Training sessions for students and landowners on grafting and plantation techniques will also be organized, fostering environmental awareness and involvement.

The Departments of Agriculture and Forests, alongside district administrations, will oversee these efforts, with Commissioner Kohat and district commissioners supervising the campaign.