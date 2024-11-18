Monday, November 18, 2024
Cross Firing: Accused wanted in 44 cases killed

NEWS WIRE
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  An accused in po­lice custody was killed by the firing of his own accomplices in Qaimpur police area here on Sun­day. Police said that Javed alias Dhuddi was taken to Mauza Talhar for recovery of weapon used in a mur­der when his accomplices opened indiscriminate fir­ing on the party and he was killed in cross firing. Police said that the deceased ac­cused was wanted in 44 cases pertaining to high­way robberies, murder and other heinous crimes. Action was underway to ascertain whereabouts of the accomplices who man­aged to escape,said police.

