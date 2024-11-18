Dengue cases surge in Lahore, Punjab Health Department urges public cooperation

Dengue fever cases have seen a sharp increase in Lahore, with 56 new instances reported in the past 24 hours. The Punjab Department of Health Care revealed that the total number of dengue cases in the region has now reached 7,451 for the year.

The rise in cases is not confined to Lahore alone. Rawalpindi has also reported 47 new cases, while smaller numbers have been recorded in other areas, including 3 cases in Chakwal, and single instances in Attock and Multan.

In response to the surge, a spokesperson from the Health Department reassured the public that hospitals are well-stocked with essential medications and have the capacity to manage the influx of patients. Health authorities have called on residents to take immediate action in reducing the risk of further outbreaks by eliminating stagnant water sources around their homes, which are prime breeding grounds for the Aedes mosquito that spreads dengue.

“Preventive measures are crucial in controlling the spread of dengue,” the spokesperson stated, adding that the public's cooperation with health teams working in high-risk areas is vital.

To support citizens, the Health Department has established a dedicated helpline at 1033 to address inquiries and report dengue-related concerns. Authorities are emphasizing the importance of public awareness, urging everyone to be vigilant and adhere to preventive practices.

Dengue fever symptoms typically include a sudden high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and rash. If any of these symptoms are present, especially when accompanied by a high fever, individuals are advised to seek medical attention immediately.

As the number of cases continues to rise, health officials are reinforcing their call for preventive action and continued public cooperation to control the outbreak.