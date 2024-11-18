Monday, November 18, 2024
DG MLC arranges students’ study tour

November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Students from various public schools of Rawalpindi Cantone­ment areas visited Murree on Sunday to witness different his­torical places.

The tour was organized by Military Lands and Cantonments (ML&C), under the special in­structions of DG ML&C Major General Irfan Ahmed Malik.

According to details, the school students were taken to churches, TV station in Con­vent School Bhuri, Murree Arts Council and the Wildlife Depart­ment, and were introduced to the beautiful tourist attractions of Murree. They were also taken to the scenic places of Murree. The purpose of the tour was to increase other activities along with education for the students.

The tour will enhance the im­age of the cantonment schools and will expose the students to the environment outside the classroom.

On this occasion, the school students thanked DG ML&C for organizing a special trip for the students, which provided op­portunities for sightseeing along with studies.

The students said that visiting other tourist places along with education will further enhance the knowledge of the children.

