Digital Disconnect

The Council of Islamic Ideology’s recent controversy surround­ing its comments on VPN use highlights the growing absur­dity of Pakistan’s discourse on internet access. Although the council distanced itself from the remarks, the damage has been done. Ridicule was swift, and deservedly so. Technology, by its very nature, is neutral. Declaring it moral or immoral based on use is akin to branding the printing press or a smartphone unethical.

This incident underscores a larger problem: the nation’s reluc­tance to embrace the digital age meaningfully. Planning Minister Ah­san Iqbal’s call for a digital revolution is a stark contrast to such re­gressive rhetoric. His emphasis on the transformative potential of digital technologies for governance, education, and economic prog­ress should be a wake-up call. However, aspirations for a digital Pak­istan ring hollow when internet services are repeatedly disrupted under the pretext of security, stifling economic and social growth.

Activists have rightly pointed out that such measures risk leaving Pakistan further behind in an already competitive digital landscape. The scars of the YouTube ban, which hampered the nation’s digital growth for years, remain a cautionary tale. While other countries ad­vanced their digital footprints during that time, Pakistan lost invaluable opportunities, both economically and in global perception. Repeating the same mistakes with internet restrictions would be catastrophic.

Access to a free and open internet is no longer a luxury; it is a ne­cessity for a thriving modern economy. Instead of fearing technolo­gy, policymakers should prioritise fostering an environment where innovation can flourish. Efforts must focus on expanding digital lit­eracy, improving access, and safeguarding rights—not on curtailing freedoms or indulging in misguided moralistic debates.

Pakistan’s path forward lies in harnessing the power of technolo­gy, not in hampering it. The digital revolution is inevitable; it is time we decide whether to lead it or be left behind.