Domestic worker abducts employer’s 8-year-old daughter in Faisalabad

A domestic worker reportedly abducted his employer’s eight-year-old daughter in Faisalabad’s Paharnang area. Authorities identified the suspect as Hidayatullah, a resident of Kotli, who allegedly lured the young girl, Zareesha, and fled using his employer’s motorcycle. The girl's father, Maqsood Ahmed, reported that she had been playing outside when the worker took her away.

Police have registered a case based on Maqsood’s complaint and initiated a search operation to locate the child and apprehend the suspect. The incident has caused significant concern in the neighborhood, and efforts are underway to secure the child’s safe return.

In a separate incident on Sunday in Faisalabad, four suspects in a gang-rape case were killed during a police encounter in Nishatabad. Police reported that the suspects, Zahid, Naveed, Islam, and Qasim, were in custody on remand in a robbery-rape case. The suspects were being transported to Achkira village for evidence recovery when accomplices attacked the police near Ghulam Muhammadabad. In the ensuing shootout, the attackers killed their four associates and fled the scene.