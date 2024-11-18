DPO for intensifying crackdown  on anti-social elements

TORGHAR - District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Mukhtar Shah chaired an anti-organized crime meeting here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers from the district, including the SP Investigation, Divisional SPs, Circle SDPOs, and station house officers. The meeting thoroughly discussed measures to curb crime, considering the current crime rate in the district.

During the meeting, it was directed to adopt an effective strategy to counter crime and expedite measures to maintain law and order. It was also emphasized that practical steps should be taken to promote proactive and community policing. DPO Torghar also instructed that targeted operations be intensified to better address proclaimed offenders and anti-social elements involved in criminal activities.