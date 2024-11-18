Eight booked, one arrested on SFA’s complaint

HYDERABAD - Eight staff mem­bers of an eatery have been booked in an FIR while one of those nominated has been arrested by A-Section Police on a complaint by the Sindh Food Author­ity (SFA). According to de­tails, Assistant Director SFA Sanaullah Abro complained that the accused persons assaulted a team of SFA dur­ing their inspection of the eatery which sold Biryani. He maintained that the in­specting team asked about the required certifications and pointed out unhygienic activities owing to which they were attacked. The po­lice informed that a suspect named Ali had been round­ed up but other accused persons were still at large.