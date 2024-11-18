Monday, November 18, 2024
Entry test for paramedical technician courses conducted in Shahdadpur

Our Staff Reporter
November 18, 2024
SANGHAR  -  Sindh Health Department suc­cessfully conducted the entry test for paramedical technician cours­es at the Shahdadpur Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) and Civil Hospital Sanghar. Over 1,400 candidates, including 200 female students, participated in the test from Shahdadpur and Sanghar.

For the first time, separate sec­tions were arranged for male and female candidates. Male candi­dates appeared at the Government Boys Provincialized High School, while female candidates were ac­commodated in a dedicated block at SIMS Hospital. The test was conducted under the supervision of SIMS Director Dr. Bashir Ahmed Jamali, Additional District Health Officer (ADHO) Sanghar Dr. Fa­rooq Awan, Deputy DHO Dr. Aslam Chutto, Civil Hospital’s Dr. Allah Warayo Bozdar, and focal person Tanveer Akhtar Arain. The female block was overseen by Dr. Khairun­nisa Pathan, Dr. Sautri, Dr. Sanober Irfan, Principal CMW Safeena Niaz, and Shamim Ara, among others. Dr. Bashir Ahmed Jamali expressed his gratitude to the staff of SIMS, the headmaster of the high school, Mir Bachal Talpur, and his team for their cooperation. He praised their dedication, especially as the test was conducted on a weekend.

