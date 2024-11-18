Everything is fair in love and Pakistan, SHC Justice Rajput remarks in plaza case Khi

Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Zafar Rajput remarked that "everything is fair in love and Pakistan" while hearing a case regarding the illegal construction of a plaza near Mazar-e-Quaid.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the construction of the plaza on plot 211 in Jamshed Town violated the sanctity of Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum. The lawyer also informed the court that advertisements for booking in the plaza had been published.

The court questioned the impact of these advertisements, to which the lawyer responded that many, including himself, would perceive the project as legal due to the promotional material.

Justice Rajput, raising concerns about the reliance on advertisements, asked, "In the current circumstances of Pakistan, how can you believe in mere advertisements?"

He concluded with his famous remark, "Everything is fair in love and Pakistan."

The court accepted the petition and adjourned the hearing for three weeks, requesting further arguments on the matter.