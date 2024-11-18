Farmers urged to complete wheat cultivation by Nov 20

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Awan said that the Punjab government was taking revolutionary steps for the welfare of farmers and the advance­ment of agriculture. He expressed these views while talking to APP here on Sun­day.He stated that farmers in rain-fed regions could achieve higher yields by timely sowing and using certified seeds.

The commissioner highlighted Sar­godha’s agricultural prominence, not­ing that the local economy was largely dependent on agriculture,with wheat being a critical component of food se­curity. He further informed that the Punjab government had introduced a Kissan Package over Rs 400,which would support small farmers for the first time through the Kissan Card programme. Jahanzeb Awan also noted that the wheat-sowing cam­paign was actively being promoted at the village and union council levels throughout the division.

He mentioned the Green Tractor Scheme as a significant initiative to enhance mechanized farming, with 1,292 farmers in Sargodha division set to receive tractors with a one mil­lion rupees. Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib khan Awan said that he had been briefed in a detail by Argi officials regarding wheat increase steps few days ago and directed them to expedite efforts regarding get­ting best wheat cultivation results. He said that Punjab produces 76% of the country’s wheat, and farmers were well-prepared for the upcom­ing season, with Sargodha division’s target expected to be achieved in November. The Commissioner reas­sured that seeds and fertilizers are readily available in the market, and this gathering aimed to familiarize farmers with modern farming tech­niques to increase per-acre yield.