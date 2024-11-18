FIA nabs suspects involved in silicone thumb fraud

MULTAN - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Multan appre­hended two suspects while taking action against a group involved in sili­cone thumbs and spoofing technol­ogy here on Sunday.

According to FIA officials,the sus­pects, identified as Tasleem Abbas and Noor Ahmed, were arrested during a raid conducted in Muzaf­fargarh. The accused using fake sili­cone thumb imprints to illegally ac­tivate SIM cards and unauthorized access to victims bank accounts, ul­timately leading to the loss of their savings. The team recovered two smart phones,fake thumb impres­sion prints, bank transaction slips, foreign bank account receipts, and 27 SIM cards used in the fraudulent activities form their possession. A case was registered and further in­vestigation was underway.

SIX MORE METRES DISCONNECTED OVER VIOLATIONS

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, under the directions of the General Manager, continued its rig­orous operation against illegal gas usage and disconnected six more meters over violations. The activi­ties aimed at improving gas pressure and swiftly addressing consumer complaints. In a recent operation, two meters were disconnected using compressors for getting gas. Another meter was found in use at an unau­thorized location and was promptly disconnected. One meter was cut off over illegal shifting while one meter located away from the service line was also disconnected. Likewise, one meter was found installed with PVC riser pipe also removed for violat­ing regulations. In a proactive door-to-door inspection, the task force checked 105 suspicious domestic gas meters to ensure compliance and curb any potential misuse. The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninter­rupted service for all consumers.