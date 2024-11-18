First Pak-Syria direct flight lands in Lahore, says Ambassador Ramez

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic in Pakistan Dr Ramez Alraee on Sunday said that the direct flight between Pakistan and Syria will start from today (Nov 18) and the first flight will land in Lahore today morning. Earlier, Syr­ian Air Line had started its flight operations from Karachi since 2019 and today this will be the first flight of Syrian Airline to Lahore, for which the Foreign Affairs Ministries and Em­bassies of both countries have made great ef­forts, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic in Pakistan Dr Ramez Alraee told media here. The ambassador said that today morning at 6:30am, the first direct flight of Syrian Airline will land in Lahore, which will promote bilater­al relations between the two countries. He said that at this time, this direct flight will promote economic and trade relations between the two countries, and as the connections between the people of both countries will be established. The ambassador said that with the start of flight operations, where the business commu­nities of both countries will be facilitated, tour­ism will also increase and mutual economic and trade relations will be promoted.