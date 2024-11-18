Monday, November 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

First Pak-Syria direct flight lands in Lahore, says Ambassador Ramez

First Pak-Syria direct flight lands in Lahore, says Ambassador Ramez
NEWS WIRE
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic in Pakistan Dr Ramez Alraee on Sunday said that the direct flight between Pakistan and Syria will start from today (Nov 18) and the first flight will land in Lahore today morning. Earlier, Syr­ian Air Line had started its flight operations from Karachi since 2019 and today this will be the first flight of Syrian Airline to Lahore, for which the Foreign Affairs Ministries and Em­bassies of both countries have made great ef­forts, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic in Pakistan Dr Ramez Alraee told media here. The ambassador said that today morning at 6:30am, the first direct flight of Syrian Airline will land in Lahore, which will promote bilater­al relations between the two countries. He said that at this time, this direct flight will promote economic and trade relations between the two countries, and as the connections between the people of both countries will be established. The ambassador said that with the start of flight operations, where the business commu­nities of both countries will be facilitated, tour­ism will also increase and mutual economic and trade relations will be promoted.

Chitral’s handmade furniture gains global recognition: PFC CEO

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1731817744.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024