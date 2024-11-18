Tuesday, November 19, 2024
FM Aurangzeb lauds ADB's financial assistance to Pakistan

Web Monitoring Desk
9:45 PM | November 18, 2024
A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by Senior Director Tariq H. Niazi called on Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad today.

The delegation briefed the Minister on ADB's initiatives aimed at ensuring stronger macro-fiscal management and effective governance in the Bank's developing member countries.

The ADB Senior Director said the Bank has a substantial pipeline for Pakistan with significant projects planned for economic reforms and socio-economic development.     

The Finance Minister lauded the ADB's financial and technical assistance to Pakistan over the years.

He said the bank's priority areas of assistance were aligned with Pakistan's development needs.

Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the Bank's assistance in building climate resilience and taking forward the agenda of government and pension reforms.

