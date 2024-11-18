Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Foreign office rejects incorrectly attributed report

Foreign office rejects incorrectly attributed report
Web Desk
10:44 AM | November 18, 2024
The Foreign Office on Sunday rejected a report that was falsely attributed to it, which claimed that the FO dismissed a letter from US Congress members to President Biden as an "exercise in futility."

In a brief statement, the Foreign Office clarified that the story did not reflect its official stance and advised media outlets to seek confirmation directly from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before publishing statements or reports attributed to the FO.

The Foreign Office's clarification aims to prevent any misunderstandings regarding its position on the matter.

