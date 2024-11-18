Monday, November 18, 2024
Four dacoits killed in encounter

NEWS WIRE
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  As many as four dacoits were allegedly killed dur­ing a police encounter in the area of Nishatabad police station. Police spokesman said here on Sun­day that the team was carrying four accused of a dacoity case for recovery of property case on late Saturday night when seven outlaws intercepted the police van and open blunt firing to get their ac­complices resealed from police custody near Ach­kera. The police also returned fire and during this encounter, the four accused received serious inju­ries due to the bullets fired by their accomplices whereas the assailants managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness. The police immediately shifted the injured accused to Allied Hospital-I but they breathed their last. They were identified as Qasim, Islam, Naveed and Zahid alias Zaidi who were wanted by the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

