Monday, November 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Four journalists get financial assistance

NEWS WIRE
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  Director Public Rela­tions Gujranwala Waqar Javed Naqvi on behalf of DGPR Lahore distributed cheques worth Rs. 50,000 each to four journalists of Sialkot. Addressing the participants of the cer­emony held at District Information Office (DIO) on Sunday, Director Pub­lic Relations Gujranwala Waqar Javed Naqvi and Se­nior Journalist Junaid Af­tab said that the measures taken by the government for the welfare of journal­ists were commendable. In the present era, journalists of print and electronic me­dia were trying to provide the public with truthful information without car­ing about their lives, which was a commendable task, they added. Those who got financial assistance includ­ed --Munir Butt, Abdul Ha­meed Mirza, Zayad Tahsin Tariq and Shakeel Sehti.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1731817744.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024