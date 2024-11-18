Four journalists get financial assistance

SIALKOT - Director Public Rela­tions Gujranwala Waqar Javed Naqvi on behalf of DGPR Lahore distributed cheques worth Rs. 50,000 each to four journalists of Sialkot. Addressing the participants of the cer­emony held at District Information Office (DIO) on Sunday, Director Pub­lic Relations Gujranwala Waqar Javed Naqvi and Se­nior Journalist Junaid Af­tab said that the measures taken by the government for the welfare of journal­ists were commendable. In the present era, journalists of print and electronic me­dia were trying to provide the public with truthful information without car­ing about their lives, which was a commendable task, they added. Those who got financial assistance includ­ed --Munir Butt, Abdul Ha­meed Mirza, Zayad Tahsin Tariq and Shakeel Sehti.