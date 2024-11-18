France upset Italy 3-1 as Adrien Rabiot scores twice

France pulled off a 3-1 upset against Italy on Sunday as delivered a stellar performance, scoring twice in Group A2 of the UEFA Nations League.

Rabiot opened the scoring with an early header in the second minute thanks to a brilliant corner-kick delivery from Lucas Digne at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

In the 33rd minute, Digne curled in a free kick from a distance which hit goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and the crossbar before finding the back of the net, making it 2-0.

The strike has been officially recorded as Vicario's own goal.

Two minutes later, Italy closed the gap to one goal as Andrea Cambiaso finished from close range, making it 2-1.

In the 65th minute, Rabiot scored once again on a header, assisted by Digne, to give France a 3-1 lead.

With 13 points, France finished at the top of Group A2, edging out Italy on goal difference.

Both France and Italy have secured their spots in the quarterfinals.

Third-place Belgium and fourth-place Israel finished with four points each after six games.

Sunday's results:

Latvia vs. Armenia: 1-2

North Macedonia vs. Faroe Islands: 1-0

Austria vs. Slovenia: 1-1

England vs. Republic of Ireland: 5-0

Finland vs. Greece: 0-2

Norway vs. Kazakhstan: 5-0

Israel vs. Belgium: 1-0

Italy vs. France: 1-3