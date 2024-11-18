Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

France upset Italy 3-1 as Adrien Rabiot scores twice

France upset Italy 3-1 as Adrien Rabiot scores twice
Anadolu
9:39 PM | November 18, 2024
Sports

France pulled off a 3-1 upset against Italy on Sunday as Adrien Rabiot delivered a stellar performance, scoring twice in Group A2 of the UEFA Nations League.

Rabiot opened the scoring with an early header in the second minute thanks to a brilliant corner-kick delivery from Lucas Digne at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

In the 33rd minute, Digne curled in a free kick from a distance which hit goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and the crossbar before finding the back of the net, making it 2-0.

The strike has been officially recorded as Vicario's own goal.

Two minutes later, Italy closed the gap to one goal as Andrea Cambiaso finished from close range, making it 2-1.

In the 65th minute, Rabiot scored once again on a header, assisted by Digne, to give France a 3-1 lead.

With 13 points, France finished at the top of Group A2, edging out Italy on goal difference.

Both France and Italy have secured their spots in the quarterfinals.

Workshop on ‘Art of Parenting’ launched at AIOU

Third-place Belgium and fourth-place Israel finished with four points each after six games.

Sunday's results:

Latvia vs. Armenia: 1-2

North Macedonia vs. Faroe Islands: 1-0

Austria vs. Slovenia: 1-1

England vs. Republic of Ireland: 5-0

Finland vs. Greece: 0-2

Norway vs. Kazakhstan: 5-0

Israel vs. Belgium: 1-0

Italy vs. France: 1-3

Tags:

Anadolu

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024