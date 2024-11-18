Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Free delivery of livestock to 11,000 women of S Punjab starts

A large number of rural women from 12 districts have applied

November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  To ensure the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision for rural women’s development, the registration process for distributing livestock, including buffaloes, cows, and goats, for free of cost has been started from Sunday for the 11000 eligible women in 12 districts of South Punjab. According to Agricultural Department official sources, the project would help increase milk production by rearing good-breed cows and buffaloes. According to a data of the project, a large number of rural women from 12 districts of South Punjab have applied for the initiative as the last date was November 16. The registration process was started from November 1. The initiative has been launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide livelihood opportunities for women in rural areas. Under the programme, 11,000 rural woman in select cities of South Punjab will be given livestock without any charges as the project costs Rs2 billion. The primary purpose of the project is to make poor rural women independent financially so they can earn for their children. Rural women in Dera Ghazi, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah and Kot Addu will get buffaloes and cows free of charge. Cows and buffaloes will also be given to rural women in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.  Poor women will earn employment by rearing cows and buffaloes.

FIA arrests man for sexual exploitation of child

